Massive search on for Dunedin woman missing since Sunday morning

Dozens of people have joined police in searching the Otago Peninsula for a woman who went missing in heavy rain and wind over the weekend.

Nicola Hedley, known as Nic, has been missing since 2am Sunday, from the Harington Point area.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police say about 40 or 50 people are now searching for 36-year-old Nicola Hedley, who went missing from an address at Harington Point about 2am on Sunday.

Land Search and Rescue volunteers and residents from north and south Otago are now using Otakou Marae as a base of operations with support from local iwi.

"It's great to see the community rallying around, and the aroha and manaakitanga shown by locals supporting the family and being out there looking," Senior Constable Toni Wall said.

The Coastguard and local surf clubs have also been called into the search - centred on Harington Point - and residents in the area were earlier asked to search their properties and out-buildings.

Ms Hedley was described as of average height and build with long dark hair shaved on one side.

"Police are concerned for Nic's welfare given the heavy rain and the less than ideal conditions at the time," Sergeant Richard Panting said in an earlier statement.

