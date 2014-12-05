 

Massive leak in Wellington's main water supply pipe thought to be caused by November 7.8 quake

Wellington nearly ran out of water due to a just-discovered leak caused by last November's magnitude 7.8 quake.

"We came pretty close yesterday to sending out a call asking Wellingtonians to cut back water use to only the bare essentials," says acting Wellington Water CEO Mark Kinvig on Sunday.

"There's really only one main supply pipe into central and eastern Wellington, and this was it."

Wellington Water staff and contractors worked all night Friday to find and repair a leak affecting the main supply pipe to Wellington City.

They were back this morning, in the bottom of a four metre deep hole, next to the Wellington Railway Station.

Gary O'Meara from Wellington Water said it's likely that the November earthquake was behind the leak.

"We know that the foreshore area suffered the worst, and our pumping stations and pipelines in the port area suffered damage in the November 14 quake," he said.

"When our guys cut through the concrete road base where the leak was, they found a big hole. It's clearly been leaking for a while."

The leak, from a damaged valve leading off the main pipe, appears to have been eroding the sandy soil beneath the road surface.

It was touch and go on Friday night whether Wellington would have enough water on Saturday morning, as the two main storage reservoirs supplying the central and eastern suburbs slowly emptied out in the evening peak. Operators worked hard to re-route supply, but it was never going to be enough.

"If we hadn't fixed it by 6am yesterday, we would have had to ask people to ease off. And if the leak had happened further up the pipe, near Ngauranga, we would have had major issues," Mr O'Meara said.

The vulnerability of Wellington City's water supply is well known, Wellington Water says.

Plans are in place to build a 35 million litre reservoir in Prince of Wales Park, and for an alternative pipeline into the city but it will take years.

