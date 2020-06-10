Massive kiwifruit crop this year spurs record revenue, despite Covid-19 worker shortage

New Zealand’s largest fruit exporter has released some of its strongest financial results to date, but not without the challenges in the midst of a global pandemic.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kiwifruit company Zespri shared its financial results for 2019/20 this afternoon, posting a massive operating revenue of $3.36 billion.

Zespri's global revenue from fruit sales increased by seven per cent to $3.14 billion. Its net profit after tax was $200.8 million, up from $179.8 million in 2018/19.

Dave Courtney, chief grower and alliances officer at Zespri, admits there were some operational challenges due to Covid-19.

“It's our largest crop this year and great to get it off and picked and packed. Obviously, in the Covid environment there were a number of challenges," he says.

With Covid-19 closing New Zealand’s borders, one of the biggest challenges for the company was finding staff. Zespri relies heavily on migrant workers for the kiwifruit season.

But New Zealanders stepped in to fill the void.

READ MORE Covid-19: A look at the NZ export industries hit hardest, and some that are flourishing

"We certainly saw and heard and helped facilitate people coming into the industry that hadn't worked here before," says Mr Courtney.

Chief executive Dan Mathieson has commended the industry's efforts, in light of sales restrictions.

“The response from the industry to Covid-19 has been incredible, coming together to ensure we could get fruit off the vines and into market in spite of the restrictions both here and offshore.

"Some sales restrictions remain, including on point of sale promotions in some markets, but our teams have adapted, with a greater focus on in-home media and the health benefits of Zespri kiwifruit, and of course our new brand is looking outstanding."