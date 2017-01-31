Massive haul of undersized paua 'really disappointing'

A routine weekend patrol for fisheries officers has resulted in a massive haul of hundreds of undersized paua.

Hundreds of shucked paua seized by MPI fisheries officers in Wellington. Source: Supplied

Two Wellington fisheries officers and an honorary fisheries officer discovered an illegal haul of almost 300 undersized paua south of Green Point on the Wellington coast.

They came across two men shucking paua and found the men had a backpack with more than 280 shucked paua, MPI Eastern and Lower North Island team manager, Mike Green said.

All but one paua were under the legal size of 125mm.

Because the paua had been shucked the officers could not return them to sea.

The find is a wake-up call showing that people are still willing to break the law despite MPI fisheries regularly patrolling coast lines, Mr Green said.

"This sort of blatant illegal behaviour is really disappointing," said Mr Green.