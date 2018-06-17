 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Massive fire in the heart of Greymouth may have been deliberately lit

share

Lisa Davies 

1 NEWS Reporter

Flames were first spotted in a restaurant at 4am, causing substantial damage to three other businesses as it took hold.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Lisa Davies

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:58
2
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen gives updates on All Blacks at risk of missing third Test.

Beauden Barrett and Fifita out of third All Blacks Test with France - Squire, Harris in doubt

00:38
3
The Highlanders star joins the All Blacks as injury cover this week.

'He's stood up' - Steve Hansen explains Jackson Hemopo's All Blacks call-up

4
Worcester Warriors Joe Taufete'e during the European Rugby Challenge Cup, Pool Five match at Sixways Stadium, Worcester. (Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)

USA record first ever rugby Test win over tier one nation after stunning Scotland


04:36
5
The team look at what it means for media reporting in New Zealand and beyond.

Inside Parliament: 1 NEWS team explain police apology to journalist Nicky Hager

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:59
The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

Exclusive: Christchurch researchers make major breakthrough in bowel cancer prevention

The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

'Smear Your Mea' campaign founder dies of cervical cancer

Talei Morrison was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year.

02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Government stands by Housing New Zealand evictions

National spokeswoman Judith Collins says each eviction needs to be looked at individually.


02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Families with children kicked out of state housing for not paying their rent

Housing New Zealand evicted 87 families between 2014-15 and 2017-18.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 