Massive fire engulfs building in Waikato town Tūākau

A massive fire is engulfing a property in Tūākau, a town near the border of the Waikato and Auckland regions.

Nine fire trucks have been sent to battle the blaze at the Tūākau property, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Emergency services received "multiple calls" about the fire at around 8.30pm, Fire and Emergency says.

The building is around 50m by 40m and the fire is "well involved".

No one is believed to be injured, according to Fire and Emergency.