Massive fire breaks out at historic Christchurch building

A fire has broken out at historic Antonio Hall in Riccarton, Christchurch.

The alarm was raised at about 5.20pm and 13 fire engines are currently at the scene with police also in attendance as a small number of surrounding properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

The building, which is vacant, is listed as a category two historic place and was originally built in 1904.

According to its website, Antonio Hall was originally built as a homestead. However, in later years extensions were added and the property was run as a private hostel for university students.

The property was sold in 1993 but renovations were put on hold and the 2011 earthquake in Christchurch caused the building significant damage.

Further efforts by locals have been made to try and restore the property but visitors have been unable to access the hall, which is currently closed due to safety concerns.

Riccarton Road is closed from the intersection with Clyde and Wharanui roads westbound, and from Middleton Road eastbound.