Massive deep-sea eruption off New Zealand coast was biggest of the past century - study

What was first thought to be an oil spill was in fact the deposits of the biggest deep-ocean eruption in the past century - and it was right on New Zealand's door-step, scientists have found.

The Havre volcano is about 1000 km north-east of the North Island.

In 2012 a gigantic pumice raft was first spotted in the ocean, indicating there had been an eruption underwater.

Kiwi artist Maggie de Grauw saw the pumice raft as she was flying back to New Zealand from Samoa and in 2013 told the Waikato Times that she had thought it was an algal bloom or oil spill.

Researchers from the University of Tasmania have been leading a study of the eruption for the last two years.

"We knew it was a large scale eruption, approximately equivalent to the biggest eruption we've seen on land in the 20th century," lead author and volcanologist Rebecca Carey said.

She described the event as a "scientific gold-mine" as scientists could see the role of the ocean in moulding the eruption dynamics.

The theory with deep volcanoes is that they should erupt passively, forming lava flows.

But Dr Carey says the Havre eruption was far more complex, involving 14 aligned vents that caused a massive rupture of the volcano edifice (the cone-shaped structure).

The findings will be vital to scientists understanding of volcanism with 80 per cent of all volcanoes located on the sea floor.