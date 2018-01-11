 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Massive deep-sea eruption off New Zealand coast was biggest of the past century - study

share

Source:

NZN

What was first thought to be an oil spill was in fact the deposits of the biggest deep-ocean eruption in the past century - and it was right on New Zealand's door-step, scientists have found.

The Havre volcano is about 1000km north-east of the North Island, and is a record-breaker.
Source: Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

The Havre volcano is about 1000 km north-east of the North Island.

In 2012 a gigantic pumice raft was first spotted in the ocean, indicating there had been an eruption underwater.

Kiwi artist Maggie de Grauw saw the pumice raft as she was flying back to New Zealand from Samoa and in 2013 told the Waikato Times that she had thought it was an algal bloom or oil spill.

Researchers from the University of Tasmania have been leading a study of the eruption for the last two years.

"We knew it was a large scale eruption, approximately equivalent to the biggest eruption we've seen on land in the 20th century," lead author and volcanologist Rebecca Carey said.

She described the event as a "scientific gold-mine" as scientists could see the role of the ocean in moulding the eruption dynamics.

The theory with deep volcanoes is that they should erupt passively, forming lava flows.

But Dr Carey says the Havre eruption was far more complex, involving 14 aligned vents that caused a massive rupture of the volcano edifice (the cone-shaped structure).

The findings will be vital to scientists understanding of volcanism with 80 per cent of all volcanoes located on the sea floor.

The study was published on Thursday in the journal Science Advances.

Related

Science

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Mr Anderton died peacefully overnight in Christchurch, aged 79.

Live stream: Watch as former deputy prime minister Jim Anderton is farewelled in Christchurch

00:36
2
The CBD and suburbs of the West Coast town were seriously impacted, with whole streets submerged.

Watch: Confronting images show scale of serious flooding in Greymouth after 75mm of rain falls in two hours

3
"Dolly" Amy Jayne Everett

Father of teen who died suddenly challenges bullies to attend her funeral

01:52
4
Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

'In a bit of shock' - Mystery $6.5 million Lotto winner comes forward to claim their prize

5

'It's 3am and I am not sleeping' - harrowing police officer Facebook post relives misery of crash scene


02:02
Inspector Olaf Jensen said police are scoping the viability of sonar devices to recover a skydiver who plunged into Lake Wakatipu at high speed.

Watch: 'We are looking at a recovery' - Otago police say they are looking for a body after Lake Wakatipu skydiving accident

Inspector Olaf Jensen said police are scoping the viability of using sonar devices to recover the body.

Auckland, New Zealand - January 11, 2014: New Homes on January 11, 2014. House prices are booming around New Zealand - with the average price of an Auckland city home rocketing to $735,692.

House prices up 6.6 per cent across NZ last year, sales volumes plunge

QV says the frenzy of the previous three years gave way to more normal activity in NZ's housing markets.

00:39
Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have recently accused Franco on Twitter of sexual misconduct.

Watch: James Franco says sexual misconduct allegations 'not accurate' on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have accused Franco of sexual misconduct.

02:29
The double Paralympic gold medallist says a travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

'There's so many things to do that are exciting' - Liam Malone shares reasons for shock retirement

The double Paralympic gold medallist says travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

00:26
The man kept a cool head and was eventually rescued after the accident near Kawhia Harbour.

Waikato hunter sends goodbye text to wife after accidentally stabbing himself while in the bush

Friedmann used techniques he'd learned from watching Bear Grylls to help him survive.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 