Massive blaze that engulfed building at Auckland freight moving company contained

A massive fire that broke out at an Auckland freight moving company this afternoon has now been contained.

Roads are closed around the building in Takanini due to the fire. Source: Supplied

At 6.20pm, Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed the fire is now under control.

Emergency services had raced to the scene at United Freight Movers in Takanini around 4.30pm with video of the blaze showing the large building completely engulfed in flames.

Fire and Emergency NZ told 1 NEWS that 30 fire engines were sent to the scene and the fire reached fifth alarm.

Takanini fire on Inlet Rd. Source: Helena O'Neill

Roads around the Inlet Road property were closed as firefighters battle the blaze, and people in the immediate area are still warned to stay inside due to the smoke.

Fire crews will remain on site to dampen hot spots.

Takanini fire from a distance. Source: Brent Swann

No injuries have been reported.

