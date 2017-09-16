Massive $30 million Lotto Powerball jackpot won by one lucky punter

Source:
The results are in and this week's huge $30 million Lotto Powerball jackpot has been scooped up by a single player in Taupo.
The winning numbers in tonight's draw were 3, 9, 15, 20, 24, 37 with the bonus ball being 16 and the Powerball 1.
The winning ticket was sold at Richmond Superette in Taupo. The exact amount won by the lucky ticket is $30,250,000.
Three other Lotto players from Whangarei, Auckland, and Christchurch will also be celebrating tonight after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division.
