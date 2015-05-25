Massive 10m waves recorded off Banks Peninsula coast

Waves up to 10 metres high have been recorded off the coast of Banks Peninsula.

Banks Peninsula. Source: 1 NEWS

Similar conditions are predicted to hit the east coast of the North Island over the next few days.

NIWA scientist Dr Richard Gorman told 1 NEWS that sort of wave height would be recorded around that area only once or twice a year.

"It's from a southerly [wind], so it's moving up the island," he said.

The average wave height over the storm period was predicted to be about 7m to 8m, with the 10m peak waves recorded about 200-300km off shore.

"There are strong winds around, basically a strong south-westerly wind caused these waves to develop over a long distance in the southern ocean," Dr Gorman said.

The large storm was moving north, with the East Coast of the North Island expected to receive the big waves and "quite strong conditions over the next few days".