Massey Vice-Chancellor won't front media after cancelling Don Brash's speech on security grounds - and he wants an apology

The Vice-Chancellor of Massey University says she will not speak to media today after cancelling Don Brash's planned speech - and Mr Brash wants an apology.

Jan Thomas pulled the plug yesterday citing security concerns after reports of a gun threat were made, but police have confirmed to 1 NEWS today they were not contacted before the decision to cancel was made.

Mr Brash says he believes Ms Thomas cancelled his speech based on his views on race and political representation, and says she is stifling free speech.

Ms Thomas has today refused to speak to media about her decision.

"I think they must be really embarrassed," Mr Brash said.

"Not only because they've been caught out misleading the public about why they really cancelled the speech, but also because of the huge outpouring of support for the principle of free speech.

"People on the left, people on the right - they're all saying free speech is fundamental to our democracy and should be protected."

Mr Brash's speech would have come hot on the heels of last week's controversial visit by Canadian alt-right speakers Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern, which prompted protests, threats and political divide.

Some have suggested that Massey may have defamed Mr Brash by cancelling his speech, but he today confirmed to 1 NEWS he will not be pursuing any legal action.

VIEWS MISCONSTRUED

Mr Brash said the university had misconstrued his support for free speech for support for the Canadian speakers.

"I defended their right to speak, not them personally, or their views," he said.

"She clearly thinks I have views that shouldn't be heard on campus.

"I wasn't going to talk about Hobson's Pledge at all, I wasn't going to talk about the Canadian speakers at all, I was asked to talk about my time in politics.

"It's deplorable ... it would be nice to see her apologise and say 'this was a mistake, I'd like Don Brash to come back to Massey University some time in the future' - whether she'll do that or not I don't know, but that would be nice."