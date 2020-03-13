Massey University launches remote learning centre in China amid border closure

Up to 100 students who haven’t been able to travel to New Zealand to study amid the Covid-19 border closure will now be able to take part in Massey University classes remotely at a dedicated learning centre in China.

Massey University North Shore campus (file photo). Source: 1 NEWS

The university will be launching the centre as a pilot programme with Nanjing University of Finance and Economics (NUFE) for the first semester of 2021.

Students will participate in online classes delivered by Massey University, with the help of local learning support advisers.

Tere McGonagle-Daly, Massey's deputy vice-chancellor of students and global engagement, said the offer is currently open to students from Massey Business School and the College of Creative Arts.

He said there was a potential for the programme to be expanded to other disciplines in semester 2 next year.

“We are thrilled to partner with them [NUFE] on this pilot programme to provide an on-campus experience for our returning students who are unable to re-join us in New Zealand,” he said.

The university said it was working with the Government on options to bring back international students “when it is safe to do so”.

In October, the Government announced it would grant 250 international PhD and postgraduate students exemptions to enter New Zealand.