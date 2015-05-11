 

Mass graves containing bodies of Rohingya Muslims thought massacred by Myanmar security forces uncovered

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

At least five mass graves filled with the bodies of Rohingya Muslims have been uncovered in Myanmar following the country's military crackdown.

An ethnic Rohingya woman who was on one of the boats washed ashore on Sumatra island weeps as she boards a military truck heading to a temporary shelter in Seunuddon, Aceh province, Indonesia

Source: Associated Press

At least five mass graves, all previously unreported, that have been confirmed by The Associated Press through multiple interviews with more than two dozen survivors in Bangladesh refugee camps and through time-stamped cellphone videos.

Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director for Human Rights Watch, said in a statement that the AP report "raises the stakes for the international community to demand accountability from Myanmar."

Over 600,000 crossed the border after the army turned on them.
Source: Breakfast

"It's time for EU and the US to get serious about identifying and leveling targeted sanctions against the Burmese military commanders and soldiers responsible for these rights crimes, and for the UN to lead the charge for a global arms embargo, and an end of training and engagement for the Tatmadaw," he said, using the local name for Myanmar's military.

Almost every villager interviewed by the AP saw three large mass graves at Gu Dar Pyin's northern entrance, near the main road, where witnesses say soldiers herded and killed most of the Rohingya.

More than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh since fighting broke out in the region.
Source: Q+A

A handful of witnesses confirmed two other big graves near a hillside cemetery, not too far away from a school where more than 100 soldiers were stationed after the massacre. Villagers also saw other, smaller graves scattered around the village.

In the videos of the graves obtained by the AP, dating to 13 days after the killing began, blue-green puddles of acid sludge surround corpses without heads and torsos that jut into the air. Skeletal hands seem to claw at the ground.

Myanmar's government claims such massacres of Rohingya Muslims never happened. They say there's just one mass grave containing 10 terrorists.

