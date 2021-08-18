Masks mandatory at all essential services including supermarkets

Masks must be worn by all customers and workers at essential services open during lockdown, including supermarkets, pharmacies and service stations.

A file image of a woman wearing a face mask. Source: Pexels

Additional rules mean people must also wear them at bus terminals and in taxis.

Masks had already been mandated from Level 1 on public transport and flights.

Cabinet had made a decision on mask use and confirmed that today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"From 11.50pm tonight, it will be mandatory for people aged 12 and over to wear a mask when visiting any essential services open including supermarkets, pharmacies and service stations.

It would be mandatory for workers to wear masks too.

"This is ensuring those workers are protected, and ensuring those who visit them are too."

Ardern urged any essential workers to stay home and get Covid tested if sick.

The number of cases today rose by two, up to seven.

Ardern said there had been a number of high risk events and locations linked to the cases, including Avondale College, a church in Freeman's Bay and Sky City Casino.

Dr Bloomfield said the cases were young and had been out and about, flagging there will be large numbers of locations of interest.

He signalled two important locations - Auckland Central Church of Christ in Freeman's Bay on Sunday and the other was the Sky City Casino on Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday morning.

Ardern said work was underway to investigate the original source of the case announced yesterday.

"We haven't yet answered that question of where it started," Ardern said.

However, she did reveal the community cases were linked to the New South Wales outbreak.

She said there had been three Covid cases from NSW who had been in New Zealand quarantine recently.

"This is a case linked to the NSW outbreak gives us a lot of leads."

The first community case (Case A) was a 58-year-old Auckland man who had travelled to Coromandel for the weekend, it was thought he could be infectious from August 12. The Ministry of Health released a list of locations of interest and the vaccine rollout was put on pause.