Masks likely to become compulsory for Aucklanders - Health Minister

Minister of Health Chris Hipkins says they are working with lawyers on making masks mandatory in Auckland

The Minister of Health said it isn't obvious where the new outbreak was picked up. Source: Breakfast

It follows Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement yesterday of four positive cases of Covid-19 outside of managed isolation or quarantine in Auckland.

As a result, Auckland moves to Level 3 restrictions from 12 noon. The restrictions will last three days until midnight Friday. The rest of New Zealand will move to Level 2 at the same time.

Mr Hipkins told Morning Report people in Auckland should be wearing masks when they're out in public - it's highly recommended.

He also says it is his understanding that Mount Albert Primary School is involved with the new community Covid cases, but the child who attends the school has tested negative.

He says the health advice is that there is no need for everyone at the school to be tested.

A handful of people were waiting for food and supplies outside Countdown Victoria Street in the city's centre from before 6am.

Others were quickly going to their offices to collect things to work from home, while construction workers were still heading to site saying they'll socially distance.

Public transport is still running.

Few people are wearing masks, but many are keeping their distance.

Aucklanders are asked to stay home to stop the spread. "Act as if you have Covid and the people around you have Covid."

