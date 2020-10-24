Masks aplenty at Armageddon as officials urge Kiwis to keep up with Covid scanning

There are masks aplenty at the annual Armageddon Expo in Auckland this Labour Weekend - but they aren’t the ones health officials are recommending.

“We've got the app, scanning, we've got hand sanitisers and we invite people to wear masks - we're certainly the best event to wear a mask in,” Armageddon organiser Bill Geradts said.

While safety measures are in place for the four-day expo beginning on Friday, not everyone was using them.



The event is the largest public expo in New Zealand this year, with organisers believing it may be the biggest pop culture expo in the world. Around 60,000 people are expected to attend the event.

Meanwhile, pop-up testing stations across the city were quiet this afternoon.

While 57 per cent of adult Kiwis have downloaded the NZ Covid Tracer app, usage is slipping, prompting Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to remind people “it’s Alert Level 1, not Alert Level None”.

While Government is hesitant to enact a “no scan, no entry” policy, bar and club manager Grady Elliot isn't shy.

"As retail, hospo, we need to have compulsory scans or a system where we can control everyone and we'll be fine, we'll be happy," he said.