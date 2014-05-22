Masked would-be robber wields weapon at Dunedin dairy

Far-right Canadian speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux have responded to the news the Auckland venue hosting their speaking event tonight has cancelled it, only an hour after the location was revealed.

The event was due to take place in Mount Eden at the Powerstation venue at 6pm.

Posting to Twitter Molyneux wrote: "It turns out that you cannot give a speech about free speech in New Zealand. More details to follow."

His fellow speaker Lauren Southern also posted to Twitter shortly after.

"One does not simply walk into a venue in New Zealand," she wrote.

Southern's agent Caolan Robertson also reacted to the news online saying the Auckland venue is no stranger to holding controversial events.

Powerstation's owner, Peter Campbell told 1 NEWS he's cancelled the event saying it was going to be disruptive to neighbours and the area.

Social media has been awash with discussion of the Canadian's visit, including TV personality Te Hamua Nikora who said the pair were against multiculturalism, unlike Aotearoa.

Event organiser David Pellowe had expected protesters to attend tonight's event.