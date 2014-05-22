Masked would-be robber wields weapon at Dunedin dairy

A would-be robber wearing a mask presented a weapon and demanded money at a Dunedin dairy last night.
The robber left the dairy on Pine Hill Road with nothing shortly before 7pm, Thursday.
Police investigating the hold-up carried out a scene examination this morning and will review CCTV footage.
Officers are interested in any sightings of a white Subaru in the area of Pine Hill Road between 6pm and 7pm last night.
Anyone with information is asked to call Dunedin Police on (03) 471 4800, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.