Masked man locks restaurant worker in freezer, threatens another with gun during Auckland robbery

A man wearing a face mask has threatened a restaurant worker with a gun and locked another in the freezer in an attempted robbery.

Police Ten 7 last night aired footage of the man fleeing the restaurant empty handed, leaving the workers shaken.

On May 24, the man arrived at Bricklane Restaurant in New Lynn about 7.50am where two workers inside were setting up for the day.

When one of the workers let him inside after he knocked on the door, the man locked them in a freezer then threatened the other worker with a gun, asking them to open a safe.

However, when the safe was not able to be opened the man fled the scene.

"The staff members were uninjured but were extremely shaken following the ordeal," police said in a statement today.

Footage shows the suspect's movements before and after the incident.

Acting detective senior sergeant Mike Frost is urging the public to watch the footage as he believes someone will recognise the man clearly seen in the CCTV footage.

"We need the public's help to identify the suspect we believe is responsible for this brazen armed robbery," he said.

"This was a shocking incident which was traumatic for the victims involved and we need to locate the offender to prevent any further businesses being targeted."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waitemata Police on 105 quoting file number 210524/6097, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.