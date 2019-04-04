Masked man armed with knife flees scene after allegedly trying to rob Gore bar

A man who allegedly tried to rob a Gore bar armed with a knife last night is at large and wanted by police.

Police say a man wearing a mask entered Traffers Bar premises armed with a knife at around 8:45pm.

He allegedly demanded cash from the bar manager but was unable to access the till and fled from the scene on foot.

Police believe he headed west onto Trafford Street and possibly across a field at the end of the street.

Victim Support are assisting the victim who was "deeply shaken" by the experience. No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gore Police on 03 203 9300.