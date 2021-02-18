Mask wearing on public transport confirmed at Level 1 for all of New Zealand

TODAY |

The Covid-19 Response Minister confirmed today all of New Zealand will need to wear a face mask when on public transport under Level 1. 

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern signalled the change yesterday, saying "as part of the order that's been prepared, we will be asking the rest of the country to keep up the mask use on public transport". 

It comes as no new community Covid-19 cases were reported today.

Masks remain mandatory on public transport around the country in Level 1 — Jacinda Ardern

There are six community cases linked to the latest Auckland outbreak, which saw Auckland plunged into lockdown on Sunday evening. 

The rest of New Zealand lifted out of Level 2 today down to Level 1, while Auckland moved from Alert Level 3 to 2. 

Aucklanders had already been wearing masks on public transport at Level 1, with Hipkins saying the city was leading the way. 

Until now, the rest of New Zealand did not have to wear masks on public transport at Level 1. 

The Cook Strait ferries are exempt, and while taxi and Uber drivers needed to wear masks, it would not be mandatory for passengers. 

