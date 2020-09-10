TODAY |

Mask frustrations on the rise as they become the norm in NZ, but creative solutions abound

Source:  1 NEWS

Many Kiwis are wearings masks for the very first time and, while they could save your life, some are finding them a little annoying.

Your playlist will load after this ad

From fogged up glasses to muffled conversations, 1 NEWS reporter Thomas Mead took a look at some of the most common bugbears. Source: 1 NEWS

Thankfully, whether it's issues with glasses fogging up or making conversation difficult, new solutions are popping up every day.

After struggling to chat with her husband, Anna-Maria Covich is now making face masks with clear windows in them.

“I might pull a face, and if I’m wearing a mask I realised I was pulling a face at something and he couldn't see it. All he could see was my eyes,” Covich told 1 NEWS.

Other are sharing tips online about how to stop your glasses fogging up while wearing a mask.

These include putting a piece of tissue where the mask rests on your nose or twisting the elastic at the same spot.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He was a bit nervous performing the task on live TV. Source: 1 NEWS

Recently, Seven Sharp co-hosts Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells demonstrated how to communicate with your eyes while wearing a mask.

Barry suggested raising your eyebrows - otherwise known as the East Coast wave - is a good way to say hello in the supermarket while wearing a mask.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jeremy also showed how the mask his daughter made him gives him “Yoda ears". Source: Seven Sharp

However, Wells thought people may take it a bit more suggestively when she demonstrated the manoeuvre to him.

"If you're doing that at people, they might think, 'Well, here we go,'" he said.

Wells then attempted to "smize" while wearing a mask - which he explained means smiling with your eyes.

One of Wells' big face mask bugbears: "My ears are Yoda-ing."

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 Advice and Info
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:09
Vote Compass: Majority of Kiwis say government should fund dental care for low-income adults
2
Four new Covid-19 cases recorded in New Zealand today
3
Church leaders at centre of Mt Roskill Covid-19 sub-cluster warned they could be charged if meetings continue
4
Rare agreement among Ardern and Collins amid revelation Trump sought to 'play down' Covid danger
5
Winston Peters says latest 'lockdown' outside Auckland 'should never have happened'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:09

Vote Compass: Majority of Kiwis say government should fund dental care for low-income adults

India has record spike of 95,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
01:33

Rare agreement among Ardern and Collins amid revelation Trump sought to 'play down' Covid danger

Person killed, another injured following fiery three-vehicle crash in New Plymouth