Maserati involved in Auckland hit and run which injured motorcyclist

Police are investigating after a hit and run in Auckland left a motorcyclist unconscious.

A Maserati similar to that thought to be involved in an Auckland hit and run. Picture is not actual vehicle. Source: Supplied via NZ Police.

Constable David Smith said the incident occurred on July 8 about 10.18pm on Great South Rd, at the intersection with Greenlane East.

The motorcyclist was waiting to turn right when he was hit by a Maserati, which then fled.

The vehicle is believed to be a Levante model and dark-coloured, Smith said.

Police believe it has sustained damage to its right side and possibly its front as a result of the crash.

It is also missing part of its right wing mirror cover.

The motorcyclist was left with serious injuries, but Smith said it could have been much worse.

"Along with being knocked unconscious, the victim also sustained leg injuries and we are lucky that we are not dealing with more serious injuries or worse, a fatality," he said.

The Maserati was tracked on CCTV driving in the Penrose area before the crash.

"Police are asking our community if they know who this driver is or who the vehicle belongs to, to please get in touch with us as soon as possible," Smith said.

"This driver has hit someone, injured them and then driven off with no regard for their safety so it is imperative that we identify and locate them so they can be held accountable for their actions."