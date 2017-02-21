Maryan Street rules out return to Parliament

Former long-time Labour MP Maryan Street will not be accepting a place on Labour's list, which would have seen her return to Parliament if Jacinda Ardern wins Saturday's Mt Albert by-election.

Maryan Street. Source: Facebook.

In a post on her Facebook page last night Ms Street says she can better fight for the issues she believes in, such as assisted dying, outside Parliament.

She says she now appreciates the free time she has away from Parliament.

"I have thought long and hard about this choice and have decided that I can be just as effective on issues dear to me outside parliament as inside - perhaps even more so," she wrote.

Ms Street is leading a petition supporting voluntary euthanasia, which is currently before the Health Select Committee.