'This was a marvellous job' - rescue team save climbers as darkness sets in

Two climbers in trouble high on the Copland Track in the Southern Alps have been airlifted in a night rescue.

The man and woman set off an emergency locator beacon just after 2pm on Christmas Day.

A first attempt to rescue them from their location around 1800m up on the West Coast side of the main divide of the alps was abandoned due to cloud cover.

However, a second flight last night as darkness was descending was successful with the female found with head injuries, the Rescue Coordination Centre of New Zealand says.

"This was a marvellous job by the helicopter team as darkness had set in," senior search and rescue officer Chris Wilson says.