TODAY |

Marton mum raises $1.3 million to upgrade small town's aging playground

Source:  Seven Sharp

A mum-of-three who wanted to see a better playground in the town of Marton has managed to raise $1.3 million to reinvent the circa 1950 aging facility.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The small North Island town’s old playground was showing its age. Source: Seven Sharp

With a population of 5,000, the town has had to make do with a playground that had just a couple of swings, a carousel and a digger.

"They weren't really stimulating for the kids,” Lucy Skou said.

So she went to work, mobilising dozens and dozens of helpers, despite the epic costs involved.

Much of the $1.3 million raised came in the form of grants.

"Every community relies on some really, really special people to make these things happen,” Rangetikei Mayor Andy Watson said.

Watson credited Skou with leading the development of the now state-of-the-art playground.

“I get a bit teary-eyed when I see how amazing it looks,” Skou said.

"I'm incredibly proud of the community. Without everyone's support this wouldn't have happened," she said.

"This is for them."

New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
GoFundMe page started to fly body of Kiwi man killed in Queensland shooting back to NZ
2
Australian farmers attracting Kiwi workers with relocation packages
3
Child dies in 'absolute tragedy' at Northland property
4
Tears flow as girl, 12, reunites with step-mum at Sydney Airport after 'very tough' year apart
5
Authorities say no one was driving Tesla before deadly Texas crash
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

GoFundMe page started to fly body of Kiwi man killed in Queensland shooting back to NZ

NZ resists joining Australia and US in using Five Eyes to antagonise China

Australian farmers attracting Kiwi workers with relocation packages

Contracting business near Ashburton loses over $1.4 million of hay bales in fire