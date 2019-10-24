Marshmallows, chips and dried fruit could be banned from early childhood centres

They’re timeless party favourites but now a number of foods could soon be banned from early childhood centres, as the Ministry of Education plans to reduce the risk of choking.

"Those aged under five are at a higher risk of choking because they have small air and food passages and are still developing their biting, chewing and food-grinding skills,” says Coralanne Child, acting deputy secretary sector enablement and support.

“The Ministry is making changes that will make it mandatory for early learning services to follow Ministry of Health guidelines on preparing and serving food for young children to reduce the risk of choking.”

Foods on the chopping block include; whole or pieces of nuts, large seeds like pumpkin or sunflower, hard or chewy sweets or lollies, crisps or chips, hard rice crackers, dried fruit, sausages, saveloys or "cheerios", popcorn and marshmallows.

“We expect that most early learning services already follow the guidelines for minimising food-related choking risks. But some may need to make changes to the way they do things to meet the new minimum standards,” says Ms Child.

Registered dietitian Sarah-Jane Simpson says children still need to eat different foods and textures, but parents need to think about preparing them differently.

“Many children they may require cooked apple, or even just partially cooked,” she says.

“Carrots could be grated, they could be cut into small finger food pieces that fit in the palm of a child’s hand so they can hold it and they can control where the food is going.”

Simpson says the most important rule is to monitor children while they eat, no matter their age and stage.

The Ministry has been alerted to seven cases of choking since 2016, but not all of these were food related.

Consultation is open till mid-November and any changes will come into effect in 2020.