TODAY |

Marshmallows, chips and dried fruit could be banned from early childhood centres

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Food and Drink
Education
Health

They’re timeless party favourites but now a number of foods could soon be banned from early childhood centres, as the Ministry of Education plans to reduce the risk of choking.

"Those aged under five are at a higher risk of choking because they have small air and food passages and are still developing their biting, chewing and food-grinding skills,” says Coralanne Child, acting deputy secretary sector enablement and support.

The Ministry is making changes that will make it mandatory for early learning services to follow Ministry of Health guidelines on preparing and serving food for young children to reduce the risk of choking.”

Foods on the chopping block include; whole or pieces of nuts, large seeds like pumpkin or sunflower, hard or chewy sweets or lollies, crisps or chips, hard rice crackers, dried fruit, sausages, saveloys or "cheerios", popcorn and marshmallows.

“We expect that most early learning services already follow the guidelines for minimising food-related choking risks. But some may need to make changes to the way they do things to meet the new minimum standards,” says Ms Child.

Registered dietitian Sarah-Jane Simpson says children still need to eat different foods and textures, but parents need to think about preparing them differently.

“Many children they may require cooked apple, or even just partially cooked,” she says.

“Carrots could be grated, they could be cut into small finger food pieces that fit in the palm of a child’s hand so they can hold it and they can control where the food is going.”

Simpson says the most important rule is to monitor children while they eat, no matter their age and stage.

The Ministry has been alerted to seven cases of choking since 2016, but not all of these were food related.

Consultation is open till mid-November and any changes will come into effect in 2020.

By Seven Sharp's Andrew Hallberg and Mary-Jane Aggett

Your playlist will load after this ad

A discussion document suggests cheerios and marshmallows are choking hazards. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Food and Drink
Education
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:09
Crown formalises apology over invasion of Parihaka
2
Tāmati Coffey holds baby Tūtānekai while asking question in te reo
3
Smiling Beauden Barrett says brother Scott 'was sleep talking the lineout moves' when the pair roomed together
4
Fears new armed police patrols will put Māori at risk
5
Gull announces fuel price drop of 21 cents, but for two days only
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:57

Otago students turn $40 bath tub into kart capable of hitting 50km/h
02:21

Auckland's SkyCity fire 'affecting all the businesses really badly'
00:37

Treaty of Waitangi ripped from wall during fiery Tauranga swearing-in ceremony
02:09

Crown formalises apology for Parihaka invasion - 'Land was taken, people were taken captive'