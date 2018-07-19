Mars set to put on dazzling July display – watch our stunning visual explainer

If you thought the lights in the night sky were looking brighter lately, you’d be right.

Along with a lunar eclipse, July’s night skies are set to put on a spectacular light show.

Mars is set to come the closest its been to Earth since 2003, the next closest it will be isn't for another 17 years.

This month the red planet will appear bigger and brighter in the night sky, being easier to spot without a telescope.

On July 27, Earth will line up directly between Mars and the Sun in what's called 'in opposition'. But this isn't just any opposition, this year a perihelion opposition is taking place.

Mars perihelion is the point when the planet is closest to the Sun in its orbit.

Not only will Mars appear brighter but also Jupiter, Saturn and Antares (the 15th brightest star).