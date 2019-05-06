Marriage not on the cards before the election, says Prime Minister

Marriage is not on Jacinda Ardern's agenda before the election, the Prime Minister says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"There will be no wedding before the election," she told NZME.

"You can’t plan an election and a wedding. I’m just going to put that out there. It’s too hard."

Earlier this week, Ms Ardern announounced the election will be held on September 19.

She said the couple have an idea of when they will get married, "but we haven’t firmed that up 100 per cent."

Clarke Gayford proposed during the Easter break last year at Mahia.