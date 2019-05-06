TODAY |

Marriage not on the cards before the election, says Prime Minister

Source:  1 NEWS

Marriage is not on Jacinda Ardern's agenda before the election, the Prime Minister says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The proposal took place in Hawke's Bay under the watchful eye of her personal security. Source: 1 NEWS

"There will be no wedding before the election," she told NZME.

"You can’t plan an election and a wedding. I’m just going to put that out there. It’s too hard."

Earlier this week, Ms Ardern announounced the election will be held on September 19.

She said the couple have an idea of when they will get married, "but we haven’t firmed that up 100 per cent."

Clarke Gayford proposed during the Easter break last year at Mahia.

The pair have a 19-month-old daughter together called Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford. 

New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Full video: Ministry of Health gives latest update on NZ's response to coronavirus
2
Calls for ICC to change laws after another controversial Mankad runout in the under-19 World Cup
3
Flight crew could start journey to virus-stricken Wuhan today to evacuate New Zealand citizens
4
Testing for suspected coronavirus in New Zealand comes back negative
5
George Burgess cops brutal Super League welcoming, flattened by Tongan wrecking ball Ben Murdoch-Masila
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Hot temperatures across NZ continue as parts of the country experience record-breaking dry spells

Flight crew could start journey to virus-stricken Wuhan today to evacuate New Zealand citizens

00:27

Brexit: The UK takes leap into unknown as it officially leaves European Union

Man charged with careless driving following Otago crash which killed two people