Marokopa family survived weeks in wild on 'bush food' - sister

The sister of a King Country father who went missing with his three children in the bush for 17 days says the experience was "absolutely horrific" and she wouldn't wish it on her worst enemy.

Rozzi Pethybridge. Source: rnz.co.nz

By Nick Truebridge of rnz.co.nz

Tom Phillips and his children had not been seen for 17 days until they returned home out of the blue on Thursday morning.

Rozzi Pethybridge confirmed Phillips was an experienced bushman and said the family had survived comfortably on rice and bush food.

Phillips and his three young children Jayda, 8, Maverick, 6, and Ember, 5, had not been seen since September 11. His ute had been found below the tideline at Kiritehere Beach, sparking concerns for their safety.

Your playlist will load after this ad

An extensive land and sea search was launched but called off last week after 12 days when no clue to their whereabouts was found. Hope of finding them had since been fading fast.

However, the family showed up at Phillips' parents' home at Marokopa on Thursday out of the blue.

A subsequent police media conference did not present enough detail to fully unravel the mystery of the family's disappearance and reappearance.

Clockwise from left: Tom Phillips, Jayda, Maverick and Ember. Source: 1 NEWS

Pethybridge gave a little more detail on Friday evening and said the past three weeks had been a time of deep anguish.

She told Checkpoint the children were safe and happy, and expressed gratitude for the community efforts to find the missing family.

"It was harrowing, absolutely horrific," she said.

"I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. It was just an emotional rollercoaster; from hope that they would be found in the first few days and the pressure of everything that was going on, through to losing hope that they were gone forever. Grief, but nobody to mourn yet... Just a real strong numbness - real numb and deeply sad."

Pethybridge confirmed what some locals had told media - her brother had extensive experience of surviving in the bush and that the family were more than prepared for living in their tent with a gas cooker in dense bush south of Marokopa.

"He had got shelter, he had a tent and he was near a good, clean water source," she said.

"He had plenty of food and he's a bushman who'll make do with what's round him, and he had a couple of staple supplies... some rice. They were warm and dry and well fed. They were perfectly fine."

Pethybridge talked of the shock and relief of finding out the family had returned home and said the children seemed happy and healthy when she arrived to greet them.

"They all looked just as happy as they normally do on any other day," she said.

"I was just getting morning chores and getting all the kids fed and animals fed. The emotions were just shock, disbelief, relief. And Joy, a lot of joy, but still, a massive amount of disbelief that they were here.

"And pure joy to see them and see that they were well and they were here. They'd come home. It was just amazing. A massive relief."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The children were now playing with their cousins and having a great time, she added.

The wider family were now reconnected with Phillips and the children, while attempting to understand everything that had happened. While thanking those who had helped try to locate her brother and the children Pethybridge also appealed for privacy.

"A huge thank you for all the prayers and support that we've all received for everyone, but particularly we have a huge debt of gratitude to the New Zealand Police, the fire guys, surf lifesavers, the Coastguard, local iwi in particular, the local community and just everyone who put their hearts and souls into have the best possible outcome, which at times looked like it wasn't going to be," she said.

"It's a very emotional time for all of us and we just ask that people do respect our privacy and and take our sincerest thanks and gratitude for everything that everyone has contributed to this positive outcome of them coming home safely."