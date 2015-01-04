Marlborough volunteer firefighters battle blaze with donated gear after earthquake thefts

A group of volunteer firefighters whose equipment was stolen after the Kaikoura earthquake have received a "Christmas gift" in the form of donated replacement gear.

And no sooner was the gift received than the firefighters were called into action to battle a large blaze burning near Ward on the east coast of Marlborough this afternoon.

Thieves had stolen vital radio equipment from the Kekerengu Voluntary Rural fire force after the November 14 earthquake.

Replacement radio equipment was today donated by Christchurch firm Tait Communications and was immediately put to the test in Ward, in one of three large fires that hit Marlborough this afternoon.

Marlborough-Kaikoura principal rural fire officer Richard McNamara said the donated radios were a "god send".

Marlborough was hit by three large fires this afternoon.

The first fire started around 12.30pm near Dry Hills Estate in Blenheim.

Three helicopters with monsoon buckets were needed to fight the blaze.

These helicopters were then called about 50km south to Ward when another large grass fire broke out around 1.30pm.

The Ward fire was still burning as at 5pm today.

Southern Fire Service senior communications officer Mau Barbara said the Ward fire covered "a couple of hectares".

He said firefighting trucks were unable to get access the scene so the fire was being fought by helicopters only.

The fire crossed farmland, Department of Conservation land and railway land, and was burning 15m high trees.

Mr Barbara said strong winds gusting up to 50km per hour caused the fire to travel south.

Earlier a fire spokesman had said the region was experiencing "prime conditions for vegetation fires" due to the high winds.

The third fire to hit Marlborough broke out in a sawmill in Blenheim just before 3pm.

Two eight-tonne skips filled with sawdust caught fire and were completely ablaze.

Over 30 firefighters were called to the scene, along with specialist fire officers and a fire investigator from Nelson.

The timber yard is owned by Flight Timbers, a New Zealand company that builds housing and resort kitsets.

Mr Barbara said the region's firefighters were "pretty stretched" covering the afternoon's fires.