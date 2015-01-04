 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Marlborough volunteer firefighters battle blaze with donated gear after earthquake thefts

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A group of volunteer firefighters whose equipment was stolen after the Kaikoura earthquake have received a "Christmas gift" in the form of donated replacement gear.

Marlborough is currently experiencing 'prime conditions' for grass fires.

Source: 1 NEWS

And no sooner was the gift received than the firefighters were called into action to battle a large blaze burning near Ward on the east coast of Marlborough this afternoon.

Thieves had stolen vital radio equipment from the Kekerengu Voluntary Rural fire force after the November 14 earthquake.

Replacement radio equipment was today donated by Christchurch firm Tait Communications and was immediately put to the test in Ward, in one of three large fires that hit Marlborough this afternoon.

Marlborough-Kaikoura principal rural fire officer Richard McNamara said the donated radios were a "god send".

Marlborough was hit by three large fires this afternoon.

The first fire started around 12.30pm near Dry Hills Estate in Blenheim.

Three helicopters with monsoon buckets were needed to fight the blaze.

These helicopters were then called about 50km south to Ward when another large grass fire broke out around 1.30pm.

The Ward fire was still burning as at 5pm today.

Southern Fire Service senior communications officer Mau Barbara said the Ward fire covered "a couple of hectares".

He said firefighting trucks were unable to get access the scene so the fire was being fought by helicopters only.

The fire crossed farmland, Department of Conservation land and railway land, and was burning 15m high trees.

Mr Barbara said strong winds gusting up to 50km per hour caused the fire to travel south.

Earlier a fire spokesman had said the region was experiencing "prime conditions for vegetation fires" due to the high winds.

The third fire to hit Marlborough broke out in a sawmill in Blenheim just before 3pm.

Two eight-tonne skips filled with sawdust caught fire and were completely ablaze.

Over 30 firefighters were called to the scene, along with specialist fire officers and a fire investigator from Nelson.

The timber yard is owned by Flight Timbers, a New Zealand company that builds housing and resort kitsets.

Mr Barbara said the region's firefighters were "pretty stretched" covering the afternoon's fires.


Related

Marlborough

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:44
1
Kaylee Rogers, 10, doesn’t like speaking in the classroom, but that changes when given the chance to show off her stunning singing voice.

Watch: Young autistic girl delivers stunning version of Hallelujah

00:31
2
The Sharks captain engaged in a bitter war of words ahead of his fight with Ryan Carr-Ketu.

'I have to cop that from people with small minds': Paul Gallen stung by Kiwi boxer's doping barb ahead of sold out bout

00:45
3
Dan Howard loved Shannon, really. He just wishes she was a little more considerate around the house.

'We love to have her home' - US dad films hilarious diatribe about carnage caused by daughter home from college

4

Biker's death may be gang violence, police believe

00:39
5
YouTube star Adam Saleh, a Muslim American, and a friend were removed from the Delta Air Lines plane at London's Heathrow Airport.

'The entire thing was planned' - passengers dispute claims man booted off plane for 'speaking Arabic'


01:02
Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.

Milder looking weather today but we are 'looking good for Christmas'

Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.


02:00
Medical professionals pacing the corridors with the new technology has arrived.

E-prescribing set to make doctors' illegible handwriting a thing of the past

Waitemata DHB goes electronic in a move that hopes to minimise human error and save paper and time.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:36
All proceeds from the exhibition match against Julian and Ardie Savea will go towards the Kaikoura earthquake recovery.

Serena and Venus Williams to take on Savea brothers in Kaikoura earthquake fundraiser at ASB Classic

The All Blacks duo will have their skills tested against a combined 31 Grand Slam titles on centre court in Auckland.


03:33
Maha and Darren take a look at the latest installment from the Star Wars universe.

He Said She Said: Bite-size movie review of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Our reviewers take a look at the latest instalment from the Star Wars universe.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ