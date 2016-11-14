 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Marlborough residents burdened by Kaikoura earthquake can apply for re-opened grant

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A fund to help ease financial stress of Marlborough residents who were affected by the Kaikoura earthquake has been re-opened.

Damage caused by the Kaikoura Earthquake

Source: 1 NEWS

The devastating 7.5 earthquake struck near Culverden in Canterbury at 12.02am on Monday November 14, causing extensive and widespread damage. 

The Marlborough District Council is inviting locals who experienced 'significant effects on their finiancial situation, health or welfare', to apply for a grant which is worth up to $500. 

The Marlborough Mayoral Earthquake fund was established prior to Christmas last year and helped 34 families and individuals who requested immediate finiancial help after the earthquake.

Twelve thousand dollars in emergency grants was issued before Christmas but there is still a significant amount of money left which can help people in need. 

"Those grants helped ease the extra pressure that comes on at Christmas time but there's still $85,000 left in the Fund and we're now in a position to accept new applications from people finding themselves in a hardship situation," said Marlborough Recovery Manager Dean Heiford. 

"The fund would now stay open and applications would be accepted and assessed on an on-going basis."

The council's Funding Allocations Committee can allocate larger grants. 

To apply for the grant, locals must complete a Marlborough Mayoral Earthquake Fund Application form which is available from the council, Awatere Information Office, Ward Hall or the council website. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:39
1
"She's been there when I had no titles." Roger Federer pays tribute to wife as footage of touching exchange surfaces online.

Watch: Heartwarming video shows Fed-Express surprised by wife Mirka in tunnel after beating Nadal in Australian Open final


2
Dentist (generic).

Kids who visited South Auckland dental clinic could be at risk of Hepatitis, HIV after contamination scare

00:59
3
Chris Boyd says Nehe Milner-Skudder didn't play last season so he can compete, but two other local stars also dodge the players’ collective arrangement.

New Zealand Super Rugby teams name Tens squads with All Blacks past and present sneaking in

4

Live stream: Breakfast

03:39
5
Colin Craig must pay nearly $1.3 million in damages after being found guilty of defamation.

Colin Craig celebrates win in defamation case against former Conservative Party board member

02:00
Petrol importers' rising margins have caught the attention of Energy Minister Judith Collins who's watching the market closely.

Petrol prices to be scrutinised as importers' margins rise

"If anything retail fuel prices should be falling," says AA's Mark Stockdale.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

03:59

NZ embassy 'working urgently' to clarify travel rights of dual citizens under Trump's border ban

Murray McCully says our embassy officials in the US are still trying to clarify the situation.

00:50
Dave Rennie said his players are focussed on playing footy and are raring to go in their pre-season match against the Bulls next Thursday.

'We'll do our talking on the field' - Dave Rennie hushes rumours of Chiefs' continued off-field dramas, aims for big Tens tournament

Dave Rennie quickly shut down talk about his side's off-field dramas today.

00:34
Nash, a former Black Cap, says the man's antics yesterday were a bit of "harmless fun".

'Harmless fun' - former Black Cap Dion Nash labels Eden Park's lifetime ban for streaker 'crazy'

Nash says a fine is more in order for man responsible for yesterday's antics.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ