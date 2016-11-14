Marlborough residents burdened by Kaikoura earthquake can apply for re-opened grant

A fund to help ease financial stress of Marlborough residents who were affected by the Kaikoura earthquake has been re-opened.

Damage caused by the Kaikoura Earthquake Source: 1 NEWS

The devastating 7.5 earthquake struck near Culverden in Canterbury at 12.02am on Monday November 14, causing extensive and widespread damage.

The Marlborough District Council is inviting locals who experienced 'significant effects on their finiancial situation, health or welfare', to apply for a grant which is worth up to $500.

The Marlborough Mayoral Earthquake fund was established prior to Christmas last year and helped 34 families and individuals who requested immediate finiancial help after the earthquake.

Twelve thousand dollars in emergency grants was issued before Christmas but there is still a significant amount of money left which can help people in need.

"Those grants helped ease the extra pressure that comes on at Christmas time but there's still $85,000 left in the Fund and we're now in a position to accept new applications from people finding themselves in a hardship situation," said Marlborough Recovery Manager Dean Heiford.

"The fund would now stay open and applications would be accepted and assessed on an on-going basis."

The council's Funding Allocations Committee can allocate larger grants.