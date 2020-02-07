TODAY |

Marlborough pilot attempts to set new national speed record

Source:  1 NEWS

A Marlborough pilot might have set a new national speed record.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Graeme Frew is trying to crack the record near Invercargill. Source: Seven Sharp

Graeme Frew hit 540 kilometres per hour in his vintage fighter plane, but has to have the speed ratified to make it official. 

Mr Frew attempted the record above Oreti Beach near Invercargill. The beach itself was the training ground of Burt Munro, a New Zealand motorcycle racer, famous for setting an under-1,000 cc world record.

"It's an exhilarating experience. There was never any doubt in my mind," Mr Frew told Seven Sharp. 

"It's set up to go fast, it's small and light and got loads of power," he said. 

Watch the Seven Sharp video above to see how Mr Frew fared. 

New Zealand
Southland
