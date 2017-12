Maritime Police and Coastguard have been searching Port Waikato this afternoon after a boat was found capsized.

Boat found capsized off Port Waikato. Source: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for information about the boat, named Parauroa, which was found upturned around 1.35pm today.

No one was found during the search and at this stage, a police spokesperson said no one has been reported missing.