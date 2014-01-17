Maritime Police remind boaties that lifejackets are required - not optional

Three boats on Auckland's North Shore have been caught having no life jackets on board.

Child tries on life jacket. Source: 1 NEWS

Maritime Police caught three boats out of six yesterday without life jackets, and say it's a timely reminder for all boaties that they must carry them on board at all times.

"Every vessel must carry a fit-for-purpose life jacket for every passenger on board - and if you're in a vessel that is less than six metres long you must be wearing it," says Senior Constable Peter Comer.

"The weather is warm and a lot of people are still on holiday which means there are more boaties out on the water.

"We want people to enjoy themselves, but to do it safely and encourage all boaties to follow the boating safety code - it could save your life," he said.

HOW TO STAY SAFE ON THE WATER

* Wear a life jacket

* Take two separate waterproof ways of communicating

* Check the weather before leaving

* Avoid alcohol

* Be a responsible skipper