Maritime NZ urges jet boat owners to check steering systems after fatal accident

Maritime New Zealand are urging boaties to check steering systems after a recent fatal accident involving a jet boat was identified as a steering failure.

The steering failure was caused by a wire which broke and a shackle fell off.

Deputy Director Compliance Systems Delivery Pelin Fantham said in a statement, "Maritime NZ is asking all owners of jet boats to ensure their boats are safe. The steering set-up in all jet boats should be checked as soon as possible. If you are unsure about what to look for, talk to the supplier or manufacturer of your jet boat."