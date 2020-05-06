Marist College community encouraged to be tested for Covid-19 after new case added to cluster

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has today encouraged the community of Marist College to be tested for Covid-19, after one of its students was confirmed with the virus today.

The Auckland school is the site of one of New Zealand’s largest coronavirus clusters, with 95 cases to date.

Before today, however, the last reported case had been on April 27.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that all students and staff would be offered the opportunity to be tested as part of the broader testing before the school reopens. The case announced today shows why its so important, Dr Bloomfield said.

“Around 250 people have been tested so far and this is the only positive result from that group,” said Dr Bloomfield.

"I think this case that's been discovered through this testing across the Marist community shows the importance of that sort of testing and I'd encourage others from the Marist College community to go and be tested if they haven't as yet,” said Dr Bloomfield.

Dr Bloomfield said the student had a "weak positive" result and is “late in the course of an infection”. He also said the student was "likely not infectious at this stage”.

“We are taking a precautionary approach, as we should, and the student will remain in isolation and be retested in a week's time.”

As of today, New Zealand's total number of people who have or had Covid-19, as well as probable cases, is 1488. Eighty-eight per cent of all cases have now recovered, although an exact figure was not given today.