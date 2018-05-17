 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Margins are so tight' - Kiwi fashion industry expert says charging more for bigger sizes not unreasonable and not 'fat shaming'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Kiwi fashion industry expert says companies like New Look, who are accused of fat shaming a woman by charging more for larger sizes, are just covering costs.

Carly Tolley was responding to a UK woman's outrage at clothing over size 16 costing 15 per cent more at New Look.
Source: Breakfast

UK woman Maria Wassell told The Sun she was upset after finding clothing over size 16 was priced 15 per cent higher than the same garment in small sizes at New Look.

Carly Tolley of the New Zealand Institute of Fashion Technology, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast, said she doesn't believe retailers are "fat shaming" at all, just charging more for items which use more fabric.

She said often manufacturers will find the average cost of a piece of clothing across the size range, and use that as their baseline price, but that it was also understandable if their price ranged across the sizes.

"I don't think any designer wants to fat shame people," Ms Tolley said.

"I think people genuinely are trying to charge what it actually costs."

However, Ms Tolley said much of that understanding depended on the price of the fabric - a very small variation from using a very cheap fabric did not really justify ranged pricing, while fabric costing, say, $100 per metre may do.

"If it was an inexpensive fabric, I would say they're being a little bit naughty," Ms Tolley said.

Overall, Ms Tolley said that fashion outlets are taking a few cents from anywhere they can because, within the industry, "people's margins are so tight".

Related

Business

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Strawberry, Chocolate and Lime shakes from McDonalds.

Claims of prescription pills found in Auckland McDonald's shakes being investigated by police

2

Unemployed man told he must quit free night class or face benefit cut

00:38
3
‘Idiotic’ man filmed ‘sandal surfing’ over Auckland Harbour Bridge

Police investigating after 'risky and idiotic' sandal-surfer on Auckland Harbour Bridge

4
Police car night generic

Two teenagers arrested after allegedly assaulting Wellington dairy worker with hockey stick

02:40
5
The Alpine Fault spans most of the South Island and is due to rupture about every 300 years – it last did so 301 years ago.

'Not if but when' - Alpine Fault preparations continue for when the big one hits South Island

00:30
Lawyer Catriona MacLennan says the domestic violence act is excellent law but is not being applied properly.

Catriona MacLennan: The Law Society's heavy-handed action against me will mean no lawyer will ever again publicly criticise a judge

Catriona MacLennan had been under investigation by the Law Society after criticising a judge's decision in a domestic violence case. With that inquiry over, Ms MacLennan responds.

04:16
First Union’s Tali Williams says some workers are not aware that they’re entitled to be paid for all hours of work.

People on 'very low wages' not always aware of their employment rights, 'taken advantage of' by employers - union

First Union's Tali Williams told TVNZ1’s Breakfast a survey revealed 30 per cent of respondents say they’re made to work extra time, for no pay.

02:06
Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

Winners in new Labour-led Government's first Budget set to be health, education and state housing, says 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch

Our political editor says there's a lot riding on Thursday's Budget for Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

03:58
Nick has dedicated hundreds of hours to kids in the Mount Roskill community, and it's time for him to be recognised.

Most watched: 'I don't wanna cry in front of these kids' - Unsung hero gets $10k for his devotion to helping Auckland kids on and off the rugby field

Nick Tuialii has given up his free time to coach Mount Roskill kids on the rugby field and help them off the field.

01:51

'He's going to go to hell' says woman sexually abused by Gloriavale leader Hopeful Christian in the '80s

For some, like Yvette Olsen, the Gloriavale founder's death has simply brought relief.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 