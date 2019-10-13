Margin of 62 votes in Wellington mayoral race could trigger recount, ousted incumbent hints

Former Wellington Mayor Justin Lester has hinted at a potential recount after final election results have revealed he lost by only 62 votes.

Wellington City Council today confirmed that the new mayor, Andy Foster, won with 327,364 votes compared to Mr Lester’s 327,302 votes.

Justin Lester. Source: JustinLester.org

Following news of the final count, Mr Lester hinted via Twitter that a recount might be in the pipeline.

“Special votes are in. The Mayoral contest is down to a 62 vote majority. It sounds like there will be a recount. Might not quite be over yet...,” the tweet read.

Speaking to 1 NEWS, Mr Lester said "it wouldn't take a lot to change the final count".

"I have had an awful lot of messages from people that I should still weigh it up and think about it.

"Sixty two out of 50,000 - it would be good to have some rigorous scrutineering," he said.

Mr Lester added he was "incredibly humbled it was such a close contest and that people made the effort to make a special vote in my favour."

He said he would make his decision by the end of today.

ElectionNZ chief returning officer Warwick Lampp told Stuff that a recount could only be triggered by a losing candidate who would need to apply to the District Court.

A recount would follow the same procedure and a judge would make the final decision, determining where and when a recount would be done.