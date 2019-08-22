TODAY |

Marewa Glover hits back after being labelled mouthpiece for tobacco companies

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health

Academic Dr Marewa Glover is hitting back after being labelled a mouthpiece for tobacco companies as the Government looks to ban people smoking when they've got children in their car.

She has spoken out about the law change saying the harm from second hand smoking in cars is exaggerated.

Dr Glover was nominated as New Zealander of the year for her work improving the health of Māori. Dr Glover is the director of Centre of Research Excellence: Indigenous Sovereignty & Smoking.

Now she's talking with lawyers after being criticised for her views.

It comes after a Radio New Zealand investigation said the funding for her research comes from a foundation that gets a $1.5 million donation from tobacco giant Philip Morris.

Dr Glover says that's no secret and she's not been compromised.

"They have no control over me, I have no relationship with Philip Morris or a tobacco company, I wrote a proposal, I put it into a contested round just as I always have done and I won the funding - that's how it works," she says.

Associate Minister of Health, Jenny Salesa says the Government is standing up for children's rights.

"Her opinion is her opinion but we are doing what's right, especially for our tamariki," she says.

This all comes as the Government is set to ban smoking in cars with people under 18 - police will have discretion but people caught could face a $50 fine.

Dr Glover is in the minority of those speaking out against it.

"I think what gets missed is that people don't realise that our bodies heal, so even if we are temporarily exposed, we heal from that," Dr Glover argues.

The Children's Commissioner says the ban is a no-brainer.

"There should be no debate, it is inarguably the best thing to do for children and for their health. The health benefits are crystal clear," says Judge Andrew Becroft.



Your playlist will load after this ad

She says we are exaggerating the harm caused by smoking in cars. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sonny Bill Williams and Frank Bunce.
Frank Bunce says he wouldn’t pick SBW, Crotty in All Blacks squad - 'I don't think they're gonna win us a World Cup'
2
An officer in a vehicle can be seen repeatedly trying to stop the man from slowly getting away.
'Go old man, go!' Timaru police chase man on mobility scooter - but he won't stop
3
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
4
The All Blacks star said he was looking forward to getting back on the field for Auckland against Bay of Plenty.
Rieko Ioane says people have read too much into him being dropped from All Blacks
5
New Zealand's Caleb Clarke. Day 1, HSBC New Zealand Rugby Sevens, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 3 February, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz
Four young Super Rugby stars cleared to chase Olympic dreams with All Blacks Sevens
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Wellington City Council vote against review of Shelly Bay development

Person dies in collision between car and logging truck in Waikato
CAA Chairman Nigel Gould said inspectors had failed to verify safety compliance for themselves.

Former Civil Aviation Authority chairman says resignation request 'certainly a surprise'
Ms Bennett criticised the Government for shelving National’s Meth Action Plan when it came into power.

Winston Peters labels flowers from Paula Bennett, 'seriously bad taste'