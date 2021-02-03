Marcus Lush elected to Invercargill Council in by-election

Newstalk ZB broadcaster Marcus Lush has been elected to the Invercargill City Council after receiving more than half of the vote already counted in the by-election.

A councillor role has been vacant since the former deputy mayor resigned in October, citing the strain of juggling her own duties as well as those of the mayor, and a toxic environment.

The council itself has come under increased scrutiny from the Department of Internal Affairs following reports of in-fighting and concerns about their ability to govern.

Voting closed at midday with nine candidates vying for the role.

In his candidate statement, Lush said his focus on council would be to ensure that Invercargill did everything it could to be the best place in the country to raise a family.