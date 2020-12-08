TODAY |

March 15 terrorist attack victims, families want more answers following report

Source:  1 NEWS

Families and victims of the March 15 terrorist attacks say the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the atrocity still leaves them without answers and they want to see more accountability.

Al Noor Mosque’s Rashid Omar says the victims are looking forward to working with the Government on building a more supportive and inclusive system in New Zealand. Source: 1 NEWS

A representative for the Al Noor Mosque spoke following the release of the report into the attack this afternoon.

Christchurch terrorist attack: Anti-terrorism and hate speech laws to be strengthened, PM, police and SIS apologise

Rashid Omar said although the report answered some of the questions the families and victims had about what really happened and why the attack took place, they are still left with many unanswered questions.

“There were some shortcomings in the approval of the terrorist’s firearm licence as well as the validity and reliability of the terorrist’s referees.

“The whānau of the deceased, injured and witnesses want to know who is accountable for these shortcomings.”

Omar, who lost his son Tariq Omar at Al Noor Mosque, also raised questions around why Brenton Tarrant wasn’t reported to police following his visit to hospital for accidental gunshot wounds.

“We also know about the terrorist’s accidental discharge of a weapon and visit to the hospital to attend his injuries, however we further know that this was not reported to the police.”

The community accepts the Royal Commission’s recommendations, but says further work is needed by the Government. Source: 1 NEWS

The suppression order in the report is another issues those affected by the attack have, Omar said.

“We have serious concerns about the suppression order detailed in the minutes of November 26, 2020, and we request the Government to reconsider this.”

Full statement: Jacinda Ardern apologises, agrees to all recommendations in Christchurch attack report

He did acknowledge that many of the recommendations on firearm licence changes, improvements to the New Zealand counter-terrorism efforts and the creation of a single agency to manage the affected families were welcomed.

“The victims and the families continue to live with the horrible tragedy,” Omar said.

“We need to be supported so each can proudly serve New Zealand through ambassadors of coexistence and tolerance and harmony.”

He says the community will now take time to fully “digest” the report and will continue to work with the Government on the implementations of the report’s recommendations.

Australian woman accused of organising dark web hitman to kill her parents