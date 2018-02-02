Marama Davidson in box-seat for Green Party co-leadership as nominations open - Bryce Edwards

Nominations for the Green Party co-leadership open today, and one political commentator believes backbencher Marama Davidson is the ideal person for the job.

Greens MPs Julie Ann Genter, Eugenie Sage and Marama Davidson are all expected to put their names forward for the role, and party members will vote in early April.

University of Otago politics lecturer Dr Bryce Edwards said of the three, Davidson ticks a number of boxes appealing to the Greens support base, and balances existing co-leader James Shaw.

"Marama Davidson is more to the left, and she's in line with a lot of the activists in the party," Dr Edwards said.