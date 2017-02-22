 

Marae covering length of Hawke's Bay full to the brim for premier kapa haka event

Hosting the world's best kapa haka groups has been a point of pride for Hawke's Bay iwi Ngati Kahungunu.

Forty seven teams were welcomed to Hawke's Bay for four days of competition.
Forty seven teams were welcomed to Hawke's Bay for four days of competition.

Marae from Dannevirke to Wairoa are full up, and volunteers are using cool stores to manage huge amounts of donated food.

Food coordinator Moku Ropiti said the amount of food given was "a feast for the eyes, a feast for the ears, a feast for the heart and a feast for the puku".

All of the visitors are vying to be Te Matatini winners, but champions, East Coast-Bay of Plenty team Te Whanau a Apanui want to achieve back-to-back titles.

Apanui member Tamati Waaka told 1 NEWS from his perspectived, "everyone's gunning for you and you have to work harder".

Te Matatini hasn't been held in Hawke's Bay for 30 years.

