Marae around Aotearoa get $12 million Government funding boost for their work during emergencies

The Government is putting $12 million over four years into upgrading marae buildings and supplying emergency kits so marae can continue helping out during emergencies.

The Prime Minister and Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced the boost into the Oranga Marae programme today.

"Marae have been opening their doors in times of need, earthquakes, fire, now its about us acknowledging the role they're playing, making sure that's supported," Jacinda Ardern said.

The investment is also aimed to go toward providing additional support for marae to be prepared for disaster and to support marae to reach environmental goals such as being zero waste.

Ms Mahuta said things had been learned from the Kaikōura earthquake and Nelson fires experience "because Māori have been involved in varying degrees".

"The Government backs strong and healthy communities. Whānau are the fundamental building blocks of Māori society. If whānau thrive so will hapū, iwi, Māori and communities throughout Aotearoa."