Mapping Kaikoura quake changes priority in sea floor survey

A decade-long survey of the sea floor will be beneficial for cruise ships, recreational boaties, commercial skippers and marine scientists, the Government says.

Scientists say the rises, some up to six metres, will affect more than just crayfish and paua.
The hydrographic survey, to be carried out by Land Information New Zealand, will use the latest technology to map the sea floor and update information like nautical charts.

One priority area to be mapped will be the sea floor between Kaikoura and the north-eastern tip of the Marlborough Sounds, which was greatly effected by November's earthquake.

Kaikoura

Kaikoura

Land Information Minister Mark Mitchell says other priority areas include Fiordland, Eastern Bay of Plenty and the East Cape, due to the number of cruise ships that visit there.

The sea floor near Bluff and Stewart Island, Banks Peninsula and the Coromandel also need to be surveyed to assess if changes have occurred, he said.

"The plan supports professional skippers and recreational boaties by giving them access to the latest and most accurate navigation information," Mr Mitchell said.

"The data collected will also be made available to marine science institutions and environmental management organisations to support the work they do."

LINZ will shortly go to the market to find a survey company to carry out the work.

