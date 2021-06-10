TODAY |

Maple syrup in New Zealand: Trial aims to test sap production

Source: 

A trial near the Canterbury village of Hanmer Springs aims to see if maple syrup can be produced in New Zealand.

The maple tree plantation at Hanmer Springs. Source: University of Canterbury

A small plantation of maple trees was planted there last autumn by the University of Canterbury.

Despite Canada's freezing winters playing a pivotal role in its maple syrup production, research team lead Professor Matt Watson believes sap production can happen here.

"We planted our first maple saplings near Hanmer Springs last autumn and will coppice-prune them to keep them small.

"We're now working with other landowners to establish additional small-scale plantations, each with around 100 trees," he said.

He believes the secret is young trees closely spaced in a horticultural-style row-crop.

Watson said this winter sap would be extracted from the trees so the sugar concentration could be measured.

A trial plantation of birch trees was also planned - birch syrup is produced in a similar way to maple syrup but has a more savoury taste.

"In conjunction with iwi, our research team is also hoping to identify native tree extracts that may be useful as components in food or rongoā," Watson said.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Environment
Food and Drink
Farming
Science
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl, last seen at Christchurch McDonald's
2
Police release names of four who died in horror crash at Ashburton intersection
3
In final speech, Nick Smith apologises for voting against marriage equality, fulfilling promise to son
4
Mongols gang investigation: Four arrested after drive-by shooting of Kamo house
5
Harry and Meghan deny claim they didn't ask Queen before naming daughter Lilibet
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl, last seen at Christchurch McDonald's

Parachute likely not packed correctly prior to tandem skydiver's death, investigation finds
05:19

'Cannabis sommelier' is an actual job. Here's what they do
00:57

'Gutted' but not shocked — 39-year employee says Kawerau paper mill was terminally ill