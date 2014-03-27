 

Maori TV negotiate chief executive's release as relationship turns 'toxic'

Yvonne Tahana 

1 NEWS Maori Affairs Reporter

An offer has been put to Maori Television chief executive Paora Maxwell as the board negotiates his release.

Paora Maxwell

Source: 1 NEWS

Sources say the situation between the board and Mr Maxwell is so toxic that board members are unanimous in their position.

One of the sources told 1NEWS: "It's a very volatile situation".

Mr Maxwell started his tenure in 2014 after a blaze of publicity surrounding a staff petition against his employment.

High level journalist departures followed, including then Native Affairs presenter Mihingarangi Forbes.

But the newsroom has stabilised under Maxwell and appointees such as Maramena Roderick who've worked to develop what is, relative to other newsrooms, a smaller workforce.

TVNZ has sought comment from Mr Maxwell but he is yet to respond.

