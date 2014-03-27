Maori TV chief executive stands down after 'difficult decision'

Maori TV chief executive Paora Maxwell has stood down, saying it was a privilege to have led the station through a challenging media industry.

Paora Maxwell Source: 1 NEWS

"This has been a difficult decision but changing family and business circumstances has led to the need to dedicate my time to other commitments," Mr Maxwell said.

"I will always support the important kaupapa of Māori broadcasting and am proud of Māori Television and its people who have worked very hard for the revitalisation of the Māori language."

Mr Maxwell had been chief executive at Maori TV since 2014.

He will remain chief executive until the end of August this year, and will be with Maori TV until the end of 2017 in a consultation role.