Maori Party in turmoil after Tamati Coffey wins Waiariki seat for Labour

First time candidate Tamati Coffey has won the electorate of Waiariki for Labour, beating out Maori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell.

The win by Coffey sees the Maori Party's chances of gaining any seats in Parliament end with their party vote under two per cent, well below the five per cent threshold needed.

"I'm so disappointed for tonight and that we didn't come through," Mr Flavell said in an emotional concession speech from Rotorua. 

As the Maori Party co-leader arrived to give his speech, supporters broke out in a haka.
The other six Maori seats also look set to enter Labour hands.

The demise of the Maori Party will come as bad news to the National Party, denying them vital seats from a traditional coalition partner.

Winston Peters will now be in the box seat as the king or queen-maker after the election.

